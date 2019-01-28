The Carl’s Jr. at 1070 E. Ajo Way is expected to reopen around Feb. 1. The restaurant has been closed since December. 

 Courtesy of CBRE

A pair of south side Carl's Jr. restaurants that closed in December are expected to reopen under new ownership late this week.

StarCorp, the Tempe-based franchisee of at least two dozen Carl's Jr. and Hardee restaurants in the Phoenix area and nine in Tucson, are taking over the two restaurants: 1070 E. Ajo Way at South Park Avenue and 3289 E. Valencia Road near the Tucson International Airport. 

No details have been released about the previous franchise operator, who CBRE, the commercial real estate and investment firm, listed in a recent sales report as being the daughter of Carl's Jr. founder Carl Karcher.

CBRE was involved in the $2 million sale last summer of the building where Carl's Jr. has stood 33 years on the corner of West Ajo and South Park.

