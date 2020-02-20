You are the owner of this article.
Closures set for I-19 between Ajo Way, Irvington Road tonight

Interstate 19

Northbound traffic drives along Interstate-19 past heavy equipment that is ripping up a stretch between West Irvington Road and West Ajo Way for a widening project between West Valencia Road and Ajo in 2016.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Motorists should prepare for overnight closures set for Interstate 19 between Ajo Way and Irvington Road this week, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The following closures will be in place as crews work on a pedestrian bridge over I-19:

  • Southbound I-19 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
  • Northbound I-19 will be shut down from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. 

ADOT says motorists should use South 12th Avenue and South Mission Road as alternate routes. Officials recommend drivers allow for extra travel time.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

