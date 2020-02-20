Closures set for I-19 between Ajo Way, Irvington Road tonight

Motorists should prepare for overnight closures set for Interstate 19 between Ajo Way and Irvington Road this week, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The following closures will be in place as crews work on a pedestrian bridge over I-19:
- Southbound I-19 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
- Northbound I-19 will be shut down from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
ADOT says motorists should use South 12th Avenue and South Mission Road as alternate routes. Officials recommend drivers allow for extra travel time.
