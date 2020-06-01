Clothing bank founder belled for helping foster children, families
Clothing bank founder belled for helping foster children, families

Bellee Michele Wright donates clothing to children in the foster care system.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Michele Wright.

Nominated by: Mary Springer

Why: For her work with Spreading Threads Clothing Bank. Wright created Spreading Threads Clothing Bank that supports children in the foster, kinship placement and adoption community. While the COVID-19 situation has made it hard for these children, Wright is helping children on an almost daily basis, Springer wrote in her nomination letter. “For some/most children, they enter into the DES system with little to nothing,” Springer wrote. “Bringing dignity for these children is paramount.” Spreading Threads is a grassroots nonprofit, created to help children in the foster-care system after the state lowered the clothing allowance given to foster parents, Springer wrote. “They are giving children and families much-needed support throughout all of Southern Arizona,” she wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

