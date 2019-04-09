Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit the Border Patrol station in Nogales, Arizona, later this week, a White House official told CNN.
Pence is expected to visit on Thursday, CNN reported. He is expected to meet with Customs and Border Protection officials in Nogales, CNN stated Tuesday.
Details of the visit could not be independently confirmed.
On Monday, the FAA issued a "Notice to Airmen" alerting pilots of temporary flight restrictions for Libby Army Airfield at Fort Huachuca. The restrictions are scheduled to be in place late Friday night, according to the FAA notice, which is available on its website.
The FAA notice said "Temporary flight restrictions for Special Security Reasons."
These security notices are typically issued in preparation for visits by high profile government officials.