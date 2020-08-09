Coalition of University of Arizona workers moves to unionize

A University of Arizona campus coalition says it is moving forward with plans to form a union in response to furlough and reopening plans actions taken by the administration during the pandemic.

There’s been unsuccessful attempts to work with the administration regarding reentry and furlough plans throughout the spring and summer, says the Coalition for Academic Justice, consisting of more than 500 group of staff, student and faculty employees.

Their unionization plans were confirmed July 30, after 96% of the organization’s voters favored moving forward.

The coalition that formed in April says it will create a “wall-to-wall” union for staff, graduate students and faculty.

“The campus community at the UA will be backed by a permanent organization that collectively and publicly defends the values of our land grant university, with its public mission to educate more than 40,000 students, to use knowledge for the public good, and to treat its employees respectfully and collaboratively,” the coalition said.

The union will organize as a branch of the United Campus Workers in association with the Communication Workers of America, which claims it represents 700,000 workers in private and public sector employment.

The UA administration’s furlough plan was to go into effect Monday, leading to pay cuts for workers making $44,500 or more.

There have already been more than 280 layoffs and non-renewals, according to the coalition. The organization hoped to delay the plan until Sept.8 as they searched for alternatives.