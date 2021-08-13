Coalition tells court several new Arizona laws cannot be enforced

PHOENIX — A coalition of school board members, educators, child welfare advocates and others is asking a judge to void a host of changes in state law approved in the waning days of the legislative session.

Attorney Roopali Desai is not alleging that any of these new laws, individually, is illegal. They range from whether schools and even universities can impose mask mandates and changes to election laws to banning the teaching of what legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey have incorrectly labeled "critical race theory.''

The legal problem, she said, is that these were combined with other unrelated provisions into what lawmakers call "budget reconciliation bills,'' essentially a grab-bag of issues.

That, said Desai, violates constitutional provisions that clearly state each piece of legislation "shall embrace but one subject and matters properly connected therewith.'' And that same provision requires each element to be laid out in the title.

What that means, she is telling Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper, is that each of the challenged provisions was illegally enacted — and cannot be enforced.