It's cold all over Southern Arizona this morning, but in Cochise County the low temperatures are almost a record, weather officials say.
Cochise saw temperatures in the teens and even a few readings in the single digits this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Lots of sunshine will warm up the region over the next couple of days, but by Saturday an approaching storm will bring more clouds, rain and high-elevation snow through the weekend.
Hi: 57
Low: 35
Currently
|
Clear, 25.1
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 98% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 29.4
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
91% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 33.9
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
82% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 39.3
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 44.8
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 49.1
Wind 2 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Clear, 52.1
Wind 3 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 54.0
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Clear, 54.8
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 54.9
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 52.6
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 47.0
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 44.4
Wind 3 MPH NNE, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 42.3
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 39.9
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 38.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 37.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Clear, 36.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 35.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 35.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 35.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 35.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 35.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 36.2
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 36.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 38.4
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 43.0
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 49.2
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 54.5
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 59.2
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Clear, 62.9
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 64.9
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Clear, 65.4
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 64.6
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 60.8
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 54.2
Wind 5 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 50.7
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0