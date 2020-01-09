Cold War market heats up with two more silos for sale in Southern Arizona

He said he first started shopping for a silo in 1998 and finally bought the place east of Benson in 2006 from a real estate speculator who never bothered to dig down into the bunker.

Schlinger’s site is unique because it has been opened only twice in the past 35 years — once in 2015 and again in 2016 for prospective investors who never came through. After each tour, the bunker was buried again to keep people out of it, Schlinger said.

As a result, the interior still looks much like it did when it was decommissioned.

During his first trip inside, Schlinger said, he found a March 29, 1984, edition of the Arizona Daily Star and a bunch of Air Force documents, including a memo to visiting missile crews about things to watch out for at the site.

On a bulkhead near one of the 6,000-pound blast doors, 40 feet underground, a member of the demolition crew had painted the words “Tore up in 1984.”

A black rotary phone still hung on one wall, though “it didn’t work,” Schlinger joked.

He left most everything where he found it with the exception of a few old light fixtures he pulled out and restored. Some of the original bulbs still lit up, he said. “They’re in my garage. They light up my workbench now.”