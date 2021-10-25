Cold-weather gear collected for those who need it

Gayle Creamer is a volunteer with a warm heart.
Five years ago, the Amado hairdresser started a project for like-minded people who want to help those in need stave off the cold.
“Warmth from the Heart” is a walk-in giveaway of coats, jackets, sweats, gloves, hats, socks, hoodies, sweaters, blankets and quilts for adults, children and families struggling to stay warm. The event offers free “warm shopping” events to anyone who attends from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Sopori Elementary School, 5000 W. Arivaca Road in Amado and Saturday, Nov. 13 at Nogales High School, 905 N. Apache Blvd. in Nogales.
Creamer was inspired to start the collection drive after overhearing two women question what to do with jackets that were turned down for consignment.
“There are hard-working people in this area that are very needy; they don’t have warm jackets. We see kids standing at the bus stop in t-shirts and parents working in the fields in lightweight flannel shirts. It is so heartwarming to see how excited people get about a jacket or pair of gloves; the magnitude brings me to tears,” said Creamer.The initial drive collected 800 items; by 2019 it had ballooned to 2,600. The effort has been augmented by five Rotary Clubs along the I-19 corridor — along with a matching grant from Rotary District 5500 — and the Green Valley and Rio Rico Fire District Stations, which serve as collection sites along with Green Valley Recreation Centers, and Salon at the Ranch and Trendz Consignment Boutique in Amado.
Donations of new and gently-used cold-weather gear and blankets are accepted through Friday, Oct. 31; there is great need for kids sizes and adult size XXL.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net