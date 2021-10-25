Cold-weather gear collected for those who need it

“Warmth from the Heart” is a walk-in giveaway of coats, jackets, sweats, gloves, hats, socks, hoodies, sweaters, blankets and quilts for adults, children and families struggling to stay warm. The event offers free “warm shopping” events to anyone who attends from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Sopori Elementary School, 5000 W. Arivaca Road in Amado and Saturday, Nov. 13 at Nogales High School, 905 N. Apache Blvd. in Nogales.

“There are hard-working people in this area that are very needy; they don’t have warm jackets. We see kids standing at the bus stop in t-shirts and parents working in the fields in lightweight flannel shirts. It is so heartwarming to see how excited people get about a jacket or pair of gloves; the magnitude brings me to tears,” said Creamer.The initial drive collected 800 items; by 2019 it had ballooned to 2,600. The effort has been augmented by five Rotary Clubs along the I-19 corridor — along with a matching grant from Rotary District 5500 — and the Green Valley and Rio Rico Fire District Stations, which serve as collection sites along with Green Valley Recreation Centers, and Salon at the Ranch and Trendz Consignment Boutique in Amado.