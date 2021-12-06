Cold weather, rain in Tucson forecast for end of week

Tucson can expect a blast of winter weather with wind, rain and temperatures near freezing in the forecast by week's end, the National Weather Service says.

A large storm system moving across the Western United States is expected to bring colder temperatures to the area, said Carl Cerniglia, forecaster at NWS Tucson. He said Tucson should start to see increased cloud coverage by Thursday afternoon, with wind and rain not far behind.

“There are increasing chances that showers will be fairly widespread ... at least during that 24-hour period from Thursday evening into Friday evening, or at least Friday afternoon,” he said.

After that, Tucsonans should prepare for a weekend of temps likely ranging from near freezing into the low 60s through Sunday. The expected low for Saturday is 36 degrees. Water freezes when air temperatures reach 32 degrees.

Cerniglia suggested bringing pets inside and covering outdoor plants susceptible to cold snaps. Low-lying areas can record much cooler temperatures, he noted, than the city's official temperature taken at Tucson International Airport.