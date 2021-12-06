 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold weather, rain in Tucson forecast for end of week
alert top story

Cold weather, rain in Tucson forecast for end of week

Cloud cover, such as that seen in this 2019 photo, is expected in Tucson starting Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, to be followed by rain Friday and temperatures at or slightly below freezing in much of the area through Sunday, the National Weather Service says. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Tucson can expect a blast of winter weather with wind, rain and temperatures near freezing in the forecast by week's end, the National Weather Service says.

A large storm system moving across the Western United States is expected to bring colder temperatures to the area, said Carl Cerniglia, forecaster at NWS Tucson. He said Tucson should start to see increased cloud coverage by Thursday afternoon, with wind and rain not far behind.

“There are increasing chances that showers will be fairly widespread ... at least during that 24-hour period from Thursday evening into Friday evening, or at least Friday afternoon,” he said.

After that, Tucsonans should prepare for a weekend of temps likely ranging from near freezing into the low 60s through Sunday. The expected low for Saturday is 36 degrees. Water freezes when air temperatures reach 32 degrees.

Cerniglia suggested bringing pets inside and covering outdoor plants susceptible to cold snaps. Low-lying areas can record much cooler temperatures, he noted, than the city's official temperature taken at Tucson International Airport. 

“Even in the Tucson metro area, we'll get down to or slightly below freezing from the way it looks at this point,” he said. “There's a really good chance of that, so people should be prepared for that potential.”

Fans of the recent turn in temps shouldn’t get used to them, however. Cerniglia said the warmer weather the region has experienced due to La Niña should return as early as Monday afternoon, Dec. 13.

“We’ll be back into the 70s again,” he said.

La Niña, the meteorological phenomenon caused by colder than normal waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America, is expected to bring a drier and warmer winter than normal in Tucson.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden decries high prescription costs: 'shame on us'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News