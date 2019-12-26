Collection sites set up Jan 4 to accept used kitchen grease

The 15th annual Grease Collection and Recycling Event will be Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to store their holiday grease and drop it off at one of six sites around Tucson. The collection sites will be open to accept fats, oils and grease stored in containers.
The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department said these items from kitchens should never be poured down the drain. The grease can be recycled into biodiesel, a cleaner-burning fuel.
Collection sites will be set up at these locations Jan. 4 to accept kitchen grease:
- O'Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway.
- City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant Road.
- Pima County College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road.
- Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
- Sahuarita Town Hall complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
- PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road.
If you cannot make it to the recycling event, you can take used kitchen grease to Pima County’s Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva, weekdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information and drop-off locations, call 405-0438.