Collision on Tucson's northwest side leaves 2 dead

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on the northwest side Saturday night, officials said.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of West Magee Road and North Paseo Del Norte, just west of North Oracle Road, at about 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a collision, a department press release said.
When they arrived, deputes found that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Magee had collided in the intersection with a westbound SUV with three occupants, the release said
Two passengers in the SUV, Luanna Encinas, 24, and Priscilla Tamez, 41, were declared dead at the scene, the release said.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, who was identified as 26-year-old Shane Mabe, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Mabe was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage and driving under the influence, the release said.