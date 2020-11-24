Colorado River runoff plunges, raising shortage concerns

"Our preparations must include doing all we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero as soon as possible," he said.

Official: Drought contingency plan doing its job

The new low forecasts prove the value to Arizona of the drought contingency plan that river basin states signed in 2019, said Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke.

A primary purpose of the drought plan was to help lower the risk of Lake Mead descending to “critical levels” that could trigger much sharper CAP cuts, he said.

That’s the job the plan is doing now, since cuts in water use approved by that plan already have prevented Mead from dropping to very low levels, he said.

"Now, we are building on the momentum" of the drought contingency plan process, and preparing to renegotiate a set of guidelines for operating the river’s reservoirs that expires in 2026, he said.

Snowmelt is key, but La Niña year won't help

The latest low river flow predictions are “really very early guesses at a forecast, until they start to get at snowpack,” said Eric Kuhn, co-author of a book about the river and the retired general manager of a northern Colorado water district.