Commemorate your COVID-19 vaccine in poetic fashion with University of Arizona project

RESPONSES TO THE GLOBAL VACCINE POEM

• I didn't know / how much I loved to touch / the mail, library books, handrails / on the city bus. Or to sit there / beside a stranger, sharing / our breath / in that moving space. Vaccine, / restore us / to our momentary kinship. — Julie Swarstad Johnson, Tucson

• It’s the connections/ that we don’t have now... Those we’ve taken for granted like/ your eyes less than 6 feet away,/ unmuffled joy of cool air,/ the comfort of your warm embrace,/ poetry with friends and a glass of red./ Our re-connections are on the way. — George Subiti, Tucson