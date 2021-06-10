Community advocates bring cultural awareness training to Tucson police recruits

In the limited training portion available to journalists, staff educated recruits on subjects like the Mexican American War and Latinos in Tucson, teaching from the viewpoint of an organization with “a deep understanding of the community that is Latino here in our region,” Jasso said.

“We're able to bring those resources, bring that knowledge base to them, and share that with them so that they can do, quite frankly, a better job when they're out there engaging the Latino community,” said Jasso. “I know they all want to do their best, they're all sworn to uphold the law. It's just a matter of understanding their community, and enhancing what they've already decided that they're going to do to help.”

During one portion of the media’s access, only a small number of recruits voiced their opinions when reviewing self-assessment responses to questions of cultural awareness.

Jasso said she doesn’t believe it’s indicative of an unwillingness to do the job the right way.