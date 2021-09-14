Community event aims to celebrate immigrants, provide resources and campaign info

The event will also feature on-site COVID-19 vaccinations and information about immigration resources around town. Representatives from Keep Tucson Together will be there to answer questions about citizenship.

With several groups making the trip down from Phoenix, including the International Painters Union Local 86, Rodriguez said the event is collaborative.

"It's so exciting to see Arizona coming together for a community like Tucson and supporting Justice For All's efforts," Rodriguez said.

Martha Reyes, campaign manager for the ballot initiative, said the pandemic has posed a challenge to signature-gathering efforts. She and her colleagues are grateful for the event and the opportunity to spread the message about what they're working towards.

"We want to establish a legal office for undocumented folks in deportation proceedings. These are typically poor people who don't have money to get a lawyer," Reyes said. "They're people who have been here for years, and the only thing they want is a better life and a better future for their kids. A simple (traffic) stop can change their whole lives."

The initiative calls for Pima County to establish on office of immigration representation, to be paid for through public and private funding.