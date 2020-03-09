Community Food Bank begins renovation project at its warehouse

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is beginning the first phase of a $3.8 million renovation project at its warehouse, 3003 S. Country Club Road.
The food bank said the first part is to improve and increase the available parking area for people being served by the facility.
The nonprofit also plans to improve the produce storage area and volunteer facilities.
The project marks the first significant structural improvements since the food bank purchased the building 25 years ago when it served as a furniture warehouse.
Improving the produce storage area will allow the food bank to better handle produce donations, which have increased significantly in the last several years. The project includes a new cooler to increase storage capacity for perishable foods, modifying receiving docks to be temperature-controlled and increase parking by more than 40%.
The food bank will remain open during the 12-month construction project, which should not disrupt services. The food bank said it serves nearly 200,000 people a year.