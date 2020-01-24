Community food bank collecting surplus citrus on Saturday at 2 locations

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is collecting surplus citrus at two locations on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Anyone with surplus lemons, grapefruits, oranges and other citrus from their trees can drop it off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 40 N. Swan Road, next to the Lucky Wishbone just north of East Broadway; and at the Rillito Nursery and Garden Center, 6303 N. La Cholla Blvd.
The food bank will have trucks and personnel at both locations to take the citrus, which will be distributed to needy families in the area.
Last year, nearly 9,000 pounds of citrus was collected, the food bank said.
Those unable to drop off their fruit on Saturday can drop off their citrus at food bank locations in Tucson, Marana and Green Valley. Drop-off sites are listed at www.communityfoodbank.org/citrus
There will be two more citrus collection days later, one in February and one in March. Check for dates at communityfoodbank.org or at the nonprofit’s Facebook page.