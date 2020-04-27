Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives 41,000-pound donation from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona last week received a donation of 41,000 pounds of canned goods, flour and pasta from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Steve Broadbent, North Stake president, said, “We cherish our long and productive relationship with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
“I am grateful that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is able to provide this food to help the food bank with its mission to feed those in need.”
The pallets of food were delivered to the food bank last Tuesday.
The donation from the church is part of its ongoing global effort to address the immediate needs of communities during the pandemic.
The food bank is the largest of its kind in Southern Arizona.
Monetary donations to the food bank can be made online at communityfoodbank.org
