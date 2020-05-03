Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to move food distribution to Kino stadium

The Community Food Bank is moving its food distribution location and reduce its distribution hours starting Tuesday to allow for faster and more efficient pickup.

The new site will be outside the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, at 2500 E Ajo Way, which offers shade in their parking lot and more space for people to receive their food, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said in a news release.

“The new space allows us big shaded areas so important for staff, volunteers and National Guard service members to distribute food in a safe and healthy manner,” Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said in an email. “The new expanded space allows us to serve the same amount of people with shorter lines and fewer traffic tie-ups than what we have been experiencing at our Country Club location.”

Food distribution at the stadium will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The new hours are a reduction but the food bank expects to still be able to serve its demand as cars will be moving through the distribution site faster.

