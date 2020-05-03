Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to move food distribution to Kino stadium

Motorists wait to enter the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for a free box of food. With many people out of work, food banks in Tucson and across the country are seeing heavy demand.
A pallet of food is placed down next to other items donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on on April 21, 2020. Forty-one thousand pounds of flour, pasta and canned goods were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The donation is part of an ongoing global effort by the church to address immediate needs of people and orgainzations due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Bry Kelley, a warehouse assistant, places a pallet filled with food down next to other items donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on on April 21, 2020. Forty-one thousand pounds of flour, pasta and canned goods were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The donation is part of an ongoing global effort by the church to address immediate needs of people and orgainzations due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Arizona National Guard has been activated to help fill food boxes for people in Tucson and five counties in Southern Arizona.
Spc. Gabriel Molina, of the Arizona National Guard, fills bags with food items on an assembly line at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on March 26.
Spc. Emilio Maldonado, of the Arizona National Guard, pushes a several bags down an assembly line at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on March 26, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has been activated to help the demanding need to fill food boxes for people in Tucson and five counties in southern Arizona.
Spc. Nicholas McCormick, of the Arizona National Guard, waits for the next car to pull up at the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.
Pfc. Gustavo Escalera, of the Arizona National Guard, waves in the next car to his station at the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank on March 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has been activated to help the demanding need to fill and handout food boxes for people in Tucson and five counties in southern Arizona. Thirty troops arrived in Tucson on Thursday and another thirty are expected. According to Spc. John Randall, the troops are here to fill in the gaps in logistics to help keep up the production of putting together and handing out food boxes.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is moving its emergency food distribution to Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way starting May 5.
The Community Food Bank is moving its food distribution location and reduce its distribution hours starting Tuesday to allow for faster and more efficient pickup.
The new site will be outside the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, at 2500 E Ajo Way, which offers shade in their parking lot and more space for people to receive their food, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said in a news release.
“The new space allows us big shaded areas so important for staff, volunteers and National Guard service members to distribute food in a safe and healthy manner,” Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said in an email. “The new expanded space allows us to serve the same amount of people with shorter lines and fewer traffic tie-ups than what we have been experiencing at our Country Club location.”
Food distribution at the stadium will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The new hours are a reduction but the food bank expects to still be able to serve its demand as cars will be moving through the distribution site faster.
