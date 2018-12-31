A grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts will fund a joint video project by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Borderlands Theater and Pan Left Productions.
The three groups will work together to tell real-life stories in short videos focusing on hunger in the area.
The project seeks to feature community members who will receive three weeks of free acting lessons taught by members of Borderlands Theater. At the end of the acting workshop, selected participants will be used to help make videos exploring the issue of hunger.
Acting opportunities are available to anyone 16 years and older. Acting lessons will begin in January with video rehearsals starting in February.
Anyone interested in the project can contact khamilton@communityfoodbank.org
Actors will be paid a stipend for attending required rehearsals.