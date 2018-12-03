The public is invited to a free holiday concert that will benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The 21st holiday concert by the Sons of Orpheus Male Choir is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. The event is at the Berger Performing Arts Center, Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, 1200 W. Speedway.
Admission is free with a donation of nonperishable food items or a monetary donation to the food bank.
The concert will include performances by students at the school, Mariachi El Quinto Sol, soprano Lindsey McHugh, violinist Kai Skaggs and David Yetman.