Concert organizer belled for raising funds for homeless students in Marana

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Dorothy Santy
Nominated by: John M. Santy and Cynthia Ruich
Why: For her work with Students of Success. Last October, Santy helped raise about $27,000 for the Students of Success Fund for needy students in Marana. She arranged a concert with Eric Genuis, a composer and inspirational speaker, which was responsible for the bulk of the money raised, according to the nomination letter. She recently contacted donors to update them on the use of the funds and more donations have started to come in. The SOS program was under-funded and in great need of the funding. Santy learned of the problem with homeless students in the Marana school district and made it her mission to help, said the nomination letter. “Dorothy is a true inspiration and cares deeply about the students in our community,” the nomination letter said.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
