Concert organizer belled for raising funds for homeless students in Marana
Ben’s Bells

Concert organizer belled for raising funds for homeless students in Marana

Dorothy Santy organized a benefit concert last October to raise money for homeless students in Marana. From left to right, Cynthia Ruich, Deb Hamernick, pianist Eric Genuis, Dorothy Santy, Loretta Jankowski and Pat Kaltenberger.

 John Santy

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Dorothy Santy

Nominated by: John M. Santy and Cynthia Ruich

Why: For her work with Students of Success. Last October, Santy helped raise about $27,000 for the Students of Success Fund for needy students in Marana. She arranged a concert with Eric Genuis, a composer and inspirational speaker, which was responsible for the bulk of the money raised, according to the nomination letter. She recently contacted donors to update them on the use of the funds and more donations have started to come in. The SOS program was under-funded and in great need of the funding. Santy learned of the problem with homeless students in the Marana school district and made it her mission to help, said the nomination letter. “Dorothy is a true inspiration and cares deeply about the students in our community,” the nomination letter said.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a gift bag from a sheet of newspaper

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News