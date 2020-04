Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona almost at 4,000; 700 in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona has increased to 3,962, Arizona health officials said on Wednesday.

In Pima County, 700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 34 known coronavirus deaths in the county.

In Arizona, there have been 142 known deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The reported deaths include 101 people ages 65 years and older, 23 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and four people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.

The 700 confirmed cases in Pima County include nine people under the age of 20 years old, 229 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 137 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 104 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 216 people are ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.

On Sunday, the state health department released more information on the locations of confirmed coronavirus cases, though officials say the data should be "cautiously" interpreted. The department's map, which is organized by ZIP code, can be found here.