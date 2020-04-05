Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona at 2,269; 372 cases in Pima County

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona are now at 2,269, with 372 of them in Pima County, according to the statewide tally released Sunday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

There have been 64 known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona as of Sunday morning, the department said.

In Pinal County known COVID-19 cases were at 103.

Cochise County had 8 known coronavirus cases and Santa Cruz County had 4, Sunday's count showed.

Maricopa County, the state's most populous, had 1,326 confirmed cases.

Among COVID-19 cases in the state: 62 people were 19 years old or younger; 822 were between 20 and 44 years old; 432 were between 45 and 54 years old; 407 were between 55 and 64 years old; and 541 were 65 or older, the state said.

The state does not collect data on the number of patients who have recovered.

For most people the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, COVID-19 can be more severe or fatal.

