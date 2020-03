63 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona; 8 in Pima County

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

There are now 63 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona, officials say.

Eight cases are confirmed in Pima County, up from seven on Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Meanwhile, Maricopa County has 34 confirmed cases, Pinal County has 10 and Santa Cruz County has one.

No information has been released about the eighth case, but Pima County Health Department officials previously said that the other seven positive COVID-19 patients are over the age of 50.

On Thursday, Pima County officials said there was no known link between the patients. One of the seven had recovered, four were hospitalized and two were isolating and not hospitalized.

When a case is identified in Pima County, the department does an investigation to identify close contacts and exposure risks.