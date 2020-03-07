Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to five

Two Pinal County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials for the state and county confirmed Saturday morning.
There have now been five cases of COVID-19 identified in Arizona, officials say.
The two additional cases are from the same household as the Pinal County woman who was identified Friday as being the third coronavirus case in the state, a news release said. Three cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Pinal County and the other two were in Maricopa County.
Officials have said the woman with the third case of the virus is in her 40s and works as a health -care worker in Maricopa County.
Her relationship to the two people now diagnosed with the virus was not specified.
On Friday the woman was deemed the first virus patient in Arizona who contracted the virus by so-called “community spread.” That means neither the woman nor “close contacts” had recently traveled to a country with widespread cases, health officials have said.
Health officials from the state and Pinal County are investigating.
More virus cases are expected in the state, officials said Saturday.
The Arizona Department of Health is calling on people to follow prevention steps. Those include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are ill.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Symptoms of COVID-19 generally appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Go to azhealth.gov/COVID19 for the latest COVID-19 information.