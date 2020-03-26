Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 508; state labels outbreak 'widespread'

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona has increased to 508, up from 401, officials said Thursday.

There have been eight known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The case count includes 75 in Pima County, according to the state.

ADHS has updated the community transmission level of coronavirus to "widespread" in Arizona.

"Widespread transmission indicates that cases have been confirmed in twelve or more counties throughout the state," a news release says, adding that there are cases in 13 Arizona counties.

Editor's note With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

The Pima County Health Department’s website was last updated on Wednesday with information about 46 cases. The cases include 19 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 15 patients between ages 41 and 65, and 12 patients ages 66 and older. One patient has died.