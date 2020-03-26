You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 508; state labels outbreak 'widespread'
editor's pick top story

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 508; state labels outbreak 'widespread'

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 508 cases in Arizona, health director says cases expected to peak in April series
Coronavirus, COVID 19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona has increased to 508, up from 401, officials said Thursday. 

There have been eight known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The case count includes 75 in Pima County, according to the state. 

ADHS has updated the community transmission level of coronavirus to "widespread" in Arizona. 

"Widespread transmission indicates that cases have been confirmed in twelve or more counties throughout the state," a news release says, adding that there are cases in 13 Arizona counties.

The Pima County Health Department’s website was last updated on Wednesday with information about 46 cases. The cases include 19 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 15 patients between ages 41 and 65, and 12 patients ages 66 and older. One patient has died.

No additional information has been released about the other cases in Pima County.

“As testing increases, we expect the number of positive cases to continue rising," Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter on Sunday. “It’s important that everyone takes this seriously.”

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News