Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 508; state labels outbreak 'widespread'

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona has increased to 508, up from 401, officials said Thursday.
There have been eight known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The case count includes 75 in Pima County, according to the state.
ADHS has updated the community transmission level of coronavirus to "widespread" in Arizona.
"Widespread transmission indicates that cases have been confirmed in twelve or more counties throughout the state," a news release says, adding that there are cases in 13 Arizona counties.
The Pima County Health Department’s website was last updated on Wednesday with information about 46 cases. The cases include 19 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 15 patients between ages 41 and 65, and 12 patients ages 66 and older. One patient has died.
No additional information has been released about the other cases in Pima County.
“As testing increases, we expect the number of positive cases to continue rising," Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter on Sunday. “It’s important that everyone takes this seriously.”
