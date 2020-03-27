You are the owner of this article.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 665
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 665

Coronavirus, COVID 19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona increased to 665, up from 508, officials said Friday. 

There are 102 confirmed cases in Pima County, including two deaths.

There have been 13 known COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services

No additional information has been released about the new Pima County cases. 

The Pima County Health Department’s website says the first 75 cases include 25 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 26 patients between ages 41 and 65, and 18 patients ages 66 and older. The ages of six patients are currently unknown.

“As testing increases, we expect the number of positive cases to continue rising," Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter on Sunday. “It’s important that everyone takes this seriously.”

ADHS labeled the community transmission level of coronavirus as "widespread" on Thursday, which indicates that cases have been confirmed in twelve or more Arizona counties.

Cases have been confirmed in 13 counties, with the largest number in Maricopa County.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

