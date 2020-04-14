Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpass 3,800; 131 known deaths reported

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 3,806, up from 3,702 the day before, state health officials said on Tuesday, April 14.
County-level data was not immediately available Tuesday morning but the Arizona Department of Health Services was working to correct the issue.
However, as of Monday, April 13, there were 668 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Pima County, with 29 known coronavirus deaths.
In Arizona, there have been 131 known deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, up from 122 the day prior.
A breakdown for the 131 known deaths reported Tuesday was unavailable. However, for the 122 reported on Monday, it included 84 people ages 65 years and older, 24 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 12 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and two people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.
The 668 Pima County cases confirmed Monday included nine people under the age of 20 years old, 225 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 132 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 95 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 202 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people were unknown.
On Sunday, the state health department released more information on the locations of confirmed coronavirus cases. Click here for the department's map, which is organized by ZIP code.
On Monday, 43,347 people had been tested for coronavirus in Arizona, with 5,662 tests in Pima County.
