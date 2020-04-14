Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpass 3,800; 685 cases in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 3,806, up from 3,702 the day before, state health officials said on Tuesday, April 14.
In Pima County, there were 685 cases of coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, with 32 known coronavirus deaths.
In Arizona, there have been 131 known deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, up from 122 the day prior.
The reported deaths statewide include 91 people ages 65 years and older, 23 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 13 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and four people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.
The 685 Pima County cases include nine people under the age of 20 years old, 229 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 134 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 99 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 209 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people were unknown.
On Sunday, the state health department released more information on the locations of confirmed coronavirus cases. Click here for the department's map, which is organized by ZIP code.
On Tuesday, 44,096 people had been tested for coronavirus in Arizona, with 5,703 tests in Pima County.
