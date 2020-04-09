Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 3,000

A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren / Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona has reached 3,000, with 3,018 cases confirmed, state health officials said Thursday.
There have been 89 known coronavirus deaths in Arizona, with 20 in Pima County, according to the
Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and southern Arizona.
The state department reported 512 confirmed cases in Pima County, up from 464 on Wednesday.
Statewide, 37,178 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 4,882 tests in Pima County.
According to the
Pima County Health Department's website on Wednesday, the first 464 cases include five patients between the ages of zero to 19 years old, 151 people between 20 and 44, 95 people between 45 and 54, 60 people between 55 and 64, and 148 people ages 65 and up. The ages of five people are unknown.
As of Wednesday, 97 of the patients had been hospitalized at some point, with 32 in the ICU.
No details about the newly reported Pima County cases have been released.
Tucson, coronavirus
A dinosaur statue over the doors of MATS Dojo at 5929 E. 22nd St., sports an athletic cup for a face mask in the second week of COVID-19 restrictions, March 31, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A pair of protestors use their car to block west bound traffic on Silverlake to let other protestors make the left turn in into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex during a vehicle based demonstration by #FreeThemAll for the release of prisoners in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, March 31, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Raj Paudel hands a bag of food to a customer at Govinda's to-go-tent located at 711 E. Blacklidge Drive, on April 1, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Jack Furrier Tire and Auto Care on the corner of N 1st Avenue and Blacklidge Drive changed their marquee in support of neighbor Govinda's located at 711 E. Blacklidge Drive and other local restaurants, on April 1, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
John Aldecoa tapes up a banner outside his restaurant, Brother John's, as he and his staff get ready to serve again after being closed since the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place two weeks ago, April 1, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Michael Olivas, right, helps Arnold Vizcaino, City of Tucson Parks and Recreation employees, lock up swings at Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, in Tucson, Ariz., on April 1, 2020. The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation employees are going around to all Tucson parks to close all ramadas, gazebos, playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, all sports courts and fields, horseshoe pits and splash pads due Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Caution tape across an entrance on a playground at Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, in Tucson, Ariz., on April 1, 2020. City of Tucson Parks and Recreation employees are closing all ramadas, gazebos, playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, sports courts and more due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A "CLOSED' sign and caution tape is placed around a ramada at Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, in Tucson, Ariz., on April 1, 2020. The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation employees are going around to all Tucson parks to close all ramadas, gazebos, playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, all sports courts and fields, horseshoe pits and splash pads due Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Vanessa Richards, 18, left, and Ella Dotson, 17, adjust their mortar boards and hair in the window of a building along Scott Ave. in downtown Tucson on March 31, 2020. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the rest of the school year has been canceled. Richards and Dotson are seniors at Marana High School and will not have a formal graduation ceremony. The pair came to downtown to get photos of themselves in their caps and gowns.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Vanessa Richards, 18, left, and Ella Dotson, 17, take a selfie as their friend, Camilla Hamilton, 17, gets her photo taken by Vanessa’s mother, Chrissi, along Scott Ave. in downtown Tucson on March 31, 2020. Due to the coronavirus, the rest of the school year has been canceled. The Marana High School seniors went downtown to get photos of themselves in their caps and gowns.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Georgia Goodwin, volunteer, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Along with other volunteers and employees, Paula Sanford, center, volunteer, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Andy Cathey, Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum employee, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Andy Cathey, Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum employee, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Rudy Arriaga, far left, and his mother, Dale, chat with Damian Velez, far right, general manager and Joseph Ashbacher before leaving with their takeout order at Bianchi's Italian Restaurant, 3640 W. Tangerine Road, in Marana, Ariz. on March 30, 2020. The Marana location will closed due to a drop in business.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A man wearing personal protective equipment works out at FitCore at Morris K Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 29, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Ruby Boulet-Stephenson waters the family's new backyard garden, on March 27, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Roccos Little Chicago Pizzeria sports the phrase "Eat the Rich" on its marquee, on March 31, 2020. The local pizza spot is currently closed due to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A pedestrian crosses N Church Street near the Historic Pima County Courthouse as downtown Tucson is nearly empty due to yesterday's stay-at-home order issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, on March 31, 2020. The mandate was put in place to stop the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Arizona.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A bank customer wears gloves while at a drive up ATM at Chase Bank, 8701 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 29, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
While traveling through Tucson, Canadians Lauri Buchanan and her husband Brian Buchanan, left, eat lunch with their friends Rhonda McDonald and her husband Pat McDonald, right, from Wyoming, outside of Whataburger, 6504 E. 22nd St., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan and Mr. and Mrs. McDonald were eating outside due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
David Cardinal, a sales associate at The Hub, works with a customer at the gun store located at 1400 S Alvernon Way, on March 28, 2020. The store saw an increase in customers during the last few weeks.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
An employee at The Hub, a gun store located at 1400 S Alvernon Way, works with a customer on March 28, 2020. The store saw an increase in customers during the last few weeks.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Cassie Phelps, food service employee for Tucson Unified School District, hands two students lunches and breakfast at Harold Steel Elementary School, 700 S. Sarnoff Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 31, 2020. TUSD is offering lunches and breakfast for students due to schools being canceled because of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Jolene Luquin, teaching assistant for Tucson Unified School District, organizes educational packets for a parent at Harold Steel Elementary School, 700 S. Sarnoff Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 31, 2020. The educational packets, for grades K-12, include the curriculum for all classes from science to math to history and others. It allows the students, parents and teachers to keep learning despite not being in the classroom, according to Karla Escamilla, TUSD public information officer. TUSD plans to have most of the paperwork online in the next couple of weeks, said Escamilla, as well as issue laptops to students who don't have access to a computer. TUSD is issuing these packets and online school due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
After more than a week in isolation, Tami and Tedd Handy get the chance to dance as Mama Coal, Carra Stasney and Tim O'Connor give a street concert on Placita de Zacatal in the Casas Adobes neighborhood, Saturday, March 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Mama Coal, Carra Stasney and Tim O'Connor take to the great outdoors along Moonshroud Dr., in Catalina Shadows, Saturday, March 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at
gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
In this Series
Updated 41 min ago
Updated 1 hr ago
Updated 12 min ago
85 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.