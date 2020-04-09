You are the owner of this article.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 3,000
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 3,000

A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle.

 Ted S. Warren / Associated Press

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona has reached 3,000, with 3,018 cases confirmed, state health officials said Thursday.

There have been 89 known coronavirus deaths in Arizona, with 20 in Pima County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state department reported 512 confirmed cases in Pima County, up from 464 on Wednesday. 

Statewide, 37,178 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 4,882 tests in Pima County.

According to the Pima County Health Department's website on Wednesday, the first 464 cases include five patients between the ages of zero to 19 years old, 151 people between 20 and 44, 95 people between 45 and 54, 60 people between 55 and 64, and 148 people ages 65 and up. The ages of five people are unknown. 

As of Wednesday, 97 of the patients had been hospitalized at some point, with 32 in the ICU. 

No details about the newly reported Pima County cases have been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

