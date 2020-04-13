Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 3,700; 668 cases in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 3,702, up from 3,539 the day before, Arizona health officials said on Monday.

In Pima County, 668 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with 29 known coronavirus deaths in the county.

In Arizona, there have been 122 known deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The reported deaths include 84 people ages 65 years and older, 24 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 12 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and two people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.

The 668 confirmed cases in Pima County include nine people under the age of 20 years old, 225 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 132 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 95 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 202 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.

On Sunday, the state health department released more information on the locations of confirmed coronavirus cases. Click here for the department's map, which is organized by ZIP code.

Across the state, 43,347 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 5,662 tests in Pima County.

