Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 4,500; 819 in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 4,507, Arizona health officials said Friday.

The number is up from Thursday's count of 4,234.

Across Pima County, 819 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, up from 760 on Wednesday. There have been 51 known coronavirus deaths in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Statewide, there have been 169 known deaths, which include 122 people ages 65 years and older, 28 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and five people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.

The 819 confirmed cases in Pima County include eleven people under the age of 20 years old, 276 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 161 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 118 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 248 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.

On Sunday, the state health department released more information on the locations of confirmed coronavirus cases, though officials say the data should be "cautiously" interpreted. The department's map, which is organized by ZIP code, can be found here.