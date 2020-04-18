Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 4,700; Tucson area reaches 856 cases

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.
Paul Sancya / Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona has climbed to 4,719, a rise of 212 cases from the day before, Arizona health officials said Saturday.
Across Pima County, 856 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, up from 819 on Friday. There have been 56 known coronavirus deaths in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Statewide, there have been 177 known deaths related to the coronavirus. Those include 129 people ages 65 years and older, 29 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and five people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.
The 856 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County include 12 people under 20 years old, 297 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 166 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 123 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 253 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.
Across the state, 51,045 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 6,380 tests in Pima County.
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Susan Hillman chats with her mother Betty Hillman via telephone, April 9, 2020, Tucson, Ariz. Eighty-five year old Betty Hillman is in long term skilled care and Susan is unable to visit due to COVID-19 restrictions on nursing home facilities.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Susan Hillman chats with her mother Betty Hillman near a photo of Betty and her husband, Susan's dad, Bill, circa 2105, April 9, 2020, Tucson, Ariz. Eighty-five year old Betty Hillman is in long term skilled care and Susan is unable to visit due to COVID-19 restrictions on nursing home facilities.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Ben Forbes, left, owner of Forbes Meat Company, helps Jeronimo "Mo" Madril, right owner and executive chef of Geronimo's Revenge, wrap up tortilla's for to-go carnitas for Forbes Meat Company and Geronimo's Revenge's "Carnitas for the community" at Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 6, 2020. Forbes Meat Company and Geronimo's Revenge partnered to help the restaurant community by offering free carnitas to those affected by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). They will be making to go carnitas every Monday in April starting at 2pm until all the to go packs, roughly 60, are all gone. Forbes wanted to find a way to help out the restaurant community. "They are struggling and my business is exploding," said Forbes.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
David Clark, left, out of work bartender, and Jeronimo "Mo" Madril, owner and executive chef of Geronimo's Revenge, practice social distancing while waiting to give out carnitas for Forbes Meat Company and Geronimo's Revenge's "Carnitas for the community" at Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 6, 2020. Forbes Meat Company and Geronimo's Revenge partnered to help the restaurant community by offering free carnitas to those affected by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). They will be making to go carnitas every Monday in April starting at 2pm until all the to go packs, roughly 60, are all gone.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Steve Tracy, Thunder Canyon Brewery co-owner and brewer, fills up 16oz bottles of locally made hand sanitizer at Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 6, 2020. Thunder Canyon Brewery, along with a few other local distilleries, are making United States Food and Drug Administration approved hand sanitizer for hospitals, first responders and the public in response to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). "Whatever I have, I am turning into hand sanitizer," said Tracy. "We are going to keep making it as much as we can."
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Steve Tracy, Thunder Canyon Brewery co-owner and brewer, fills up 16oz bottles of locally made hand sanitizer at Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 6, 2020. Thunder Canyon Brewery, along with a few other local distilleries, are making United States Food and Drug Administration approved hand sanitizer for hospitals, first responders and the public in response to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). "Whatever I have, I am turning into hand sanitizer," said Tracy. "We are going to keep making it as much as we can."
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
David Sbarra, a psychology professor at the University of Arizona, points his webcam at his children Margot, 9, and Mateo, 12, as he begins his introduction of his office hours for a class he now conducts over Zoom in his living room while teaching from home, on April 7, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Ben Elias, manager at Westbound, center, helps Dustin Schaber with his pickup order on April 8, 2020. Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) only two customers are allowed in the shop, located at the MSA Annex, at the same time and all orders are to-go.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Laura Tanzer, a local fashion designer, posted on Facebook that she will make masks for $5.00 each on April 5. Tanzer thought she would receive a couple of dozen orders, but, within 24 hours she heard from over 200 people. Tanzer is now working out of her shop in downtown Tucson making masks that also has a filter sowed into them. Tanzer is wearing one of her masks as she sows on April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Oro Valley Hospital chief administration officer Erinn Oller talks with Fang, a local organizer with the Chinese-American COVID-19 Relief AZ group, which donated 6,000 masks, on April 9, 2020. Additional mask donations are planned as soon as shipments arrive.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Healthcare workers line up for their 2 free Sonoran hot dogs and a drink from BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs in the parking lot of St. Mary's Hospital on April 10, 2020. The owner, Benny Galaz, is giving free food to healthcare workers at Tucson area hospitals for the next several weeks as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Benny Galaz, owner of BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs, cooks up Sonoran hot dogs in the parking lot of St. Mary's Hospital on April 10, 2020. Galaz is giving free food to healthcare workers at Tucson area hospitals for the next several weeks as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Healthcare workers line up for their 2 free Sonoran hot dogs and a drink from BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs in the parking lot of St. Mary's Hospital on April 10, 2020. The owner, Benny Galaz, is giving free food to healthcare workers at Tucson area hospitals for the next several weeks as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
A man uses the taped off exercise station in Reid Park as an anchor for his band workout, April 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Alicia Roseanna, 9, fourth grader at Esperanza Elementary School, grabs a sheet of paper while listening to her teacher, Rachel Watson, and her classmates inside her home in Tucson, Ariz. during Watson's online class on April 7, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) closing down schools and universities, teachers and students have been forced to schedule and participate in classes online for the remainder of the school year.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 survivor, Glen Reed, poses for a photo looking out from the room he's using for isolation from his family in his home, April 10, 2020, Tucson, Ariz. Reed spent nearly a month in the hospital including weeks in ICU on a ventilator.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
ER and EMS workers run through a drill practicing how to process an incoming patient experiencing a respiratory emergency at the Tucson Medical Center's Emergency Room, on April 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Tucson Fire Paramedic personnel prepare to run a drill at the Tucson Medical Center's Emergency Room, on April 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
The CDC recommends Americans wear a facial covering when out in public, part of an effort to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Above, shopping for spring blooms at Tucson’s Green Things Nursery.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) signs taped onto dorms at the Babcock Dorms. The rooms located at 1717 E Speedway Boulevard may be used to house hospital workers from Banner - University Medical Center if they need to be quarantined due to COVID-19.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Alex Swain, a member of Beloved in the Desert - Tucson's chapter of the Episcopal Service Corps, packs the trunk of his housemate's SUV in the parking lot of Fry's on 2480 N Swan Road after grocery shopping for an elderly man, on April 3, 2020. Swain and his housemates have volunteered to shop for elderly and at risk populations as people quarantine and stay at home during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Julisa Montano, a bus driver with Sunnyside Unified School District, gathers up the last few meals to hand out to students outside of Gallego Primary School, on April 7, 2020. The school district is distributing meals and has wifi available for students to use for school.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
A table is taped off at Fred Enke Golf Course, 8251 E. Irvington Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 5, 2020 due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). With a rise in the amount of people participating in golf, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Tucson City Golf is taking extra measures to keep people safe such as sanitizing golf carts after each use and social distancing.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Rich DelVecchio, Fred Enke Golf Course employee, sanitizes a golf cart at Fred Enke Golf Course, 8251 E. Irvington Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 5, 2020. With a rise in the amount of people participating in golf, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Tucson City Golf is taking extra measures to keep people safe such as sanitizing golf carts after each use and social distancing.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson in photos, coronavirus pandemic
Golfers practice social distancing while on the driving range at Fred Enke Golf Course, 8251 E. Irvington Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 5, 2020. With a rise in the amount of people participating in golf, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Tucson City Golf is taking extra measures to keep people safe such as sanitizing golf carts after each use and social distancing.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
