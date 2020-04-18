Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 4,700; Tucson area reaches 856 cases
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 4,700; Tucson area reaches 856 cases

  • Updated
A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

 Paul Sancya / Associated Press

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona has climbed to 4,719, a rise of 212 cases from the day before, Arizona health officials said Saturday.

Across Pima County, 856 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, up from 819 on Friday. There have been 56 known coronavirus deaths in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 18: Here's what we know

Statewide, there have been 177 known deaths related to the coronavirus. Those include 129 people ages 65 years and older, 29 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and five people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.

The 856 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County include 12 people under 20 years old, 297 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 166 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 123 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 253 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.

Across the state, 51,045 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 6,380 tests in Pima County.

