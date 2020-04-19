You are the owner of this article.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 4,900; Pima County at 913 cases
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 4,900; Pima County at 913 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now 4,929, up 210 from the previous day, Arizona health officials said Sunday. 

In Pima County, 913 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, an incease of 57 from Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. 

There have been 184 known deaths related to cornoavirus across Arizona. Those include 135 people ages 65 years and older, 29 people between 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between 45 and 54 years old and six people between 20 and 44 years old. 

The 913 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County include 14 people under 20 years old, 321 people between 20 and 44 years old, 172 people between 45 and 54 years old, 126 people between 55 and 64 years old and 276 people 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown. 

Across Arizona, 52,990 people have been tested fro coronavirus, with 6,654 tests in Pima County. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

