Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 4,900; Pima County at 913 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now 4,929, up 210 from the previous day, Arizona health officials said Sunday.
In Pima County, 913 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, an incease of 57 from Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
There have been 184 known deaths related to cornoavirus across Arizona. Those include 135 people ages 65 years and older, 29 people between 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between 45 and 54 years old and six people between 20 and 44 years old.
The 913 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County include 14 people under 20 years old, 321 people between 20 and 44 years old, 172 people between 45 and 54 years old, 126 people between 55 and 64 years old and 276 people 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.
Across Arizona, 52,990 people have been tested fro coronavirus, with 6,654 tests in Pima County.
Tucson firefighters treat a practice patient "dummy" entering the emergency room at Tucson Medical Center during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
Tucson Medical Center is estimating a $20 million loss in revenue for April alone — nearly 40 percent of its average monthly income — but the hospital says it is in a strong position to endure the pandemic.
Nurses and technicians in the emergency room at Tucson Medical Center during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
Tucson hospitals believe a resumption in elective surgeries, possibly soon, will help stabilize their operations.
Emergency room staff at Tucson Medical Center watch coworkers and Tucson fire paramedics during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
An empty emergency-room waiting area at Tucson Medical Center. About 100 fewer patients pass through the ER daily.
An empty emergency-room waiting area at Tucson Medical Center on April 10, 2020.
Tucson Fire personnel and emergency room workers from Tucson Medical Center work on a "dummy" patient at TMC during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
Seating in a Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing tent outside of the Tucson Medical Center's Emergency Room, on April 10, 2020.
Tucson Fire EMTs and paramedics prepare to run a drill at the Tucson Medical Center's Emergency Room, on April 10, 2020.
Tucson Fire Department EMTs and paramedics prepare biohazard suits before running a drill at the Tucson Medical Center's Emergency Room, on April 10, 2020.
Emergency room workers at Tucson Medical Center talk with Tucson Fire Department EMTs and paramedics prior to a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
Opportunities to donate and support health-care workers, including but not limited to housing, will be forthcoming online at www.hcwhosted.org.
www.hcwhosted.org.
Nurses and technicians in the emergency room at Tucson Medical Center during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
EMTs in masks personnel load up a gurney into the back of an ambulance after dropping off a patient at the Tucson Medical Center's emergency room, on April 10, 2020.
Tucson Fire paramedics help each other with biohazard suits before running a drill at the Tucson Medical Center's Emergency Room, on April 10, 2020.
A Tucson Fire paramedic peers out the back of a TFD rescue ambulance during a drill at Tucson Medical Center Emergency Room on April 10, 2020.
Emergency room staff watch as coworkers and Tucson Fire EMTs and paramedics at Tucson Medical Center during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
Nurses and technicians in the emergency room at Tucson Medical Center during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.
Concerned about COVID-19?
