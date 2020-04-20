Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 5,000; 941 in Tucson area

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 5,064, Arizona health officials said Monday.

The number is up from Sunday's count of 4,929.

Across Pima County, 941 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, up from 913 cases on Sunday. There have been 58 known coronavirus deaths in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Statewide, there have been 187 known deaths, which include 137 people ages 65 years and older, 29 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 14 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and seven people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.

The 941 confirmed cases in Pima County include 14 people under the age of 20 years old, 330 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 180 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 133 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 279 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.

Across the state, 54,500 coronavirus tests have been given, with 6,863 tests in Pima County.

