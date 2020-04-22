Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 5,400; reach 973 in Tucson area

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 5,459, state health officials said Wednesday.

The number is up 208 from Tuesday's count of 5,251.

Across Pima County, 973 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, up from 963 on Tuesday. There have been 68 known coronavirus deaths in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Statewide, there have been 229 known deaths, which include 168 people ages 65 and older, 36 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, 18 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, and seven people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old.

The 973 confirmed cases in Pima County include 17 people under the age of 20 years old, 339 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 190 people between the ages of 45 and 54 years old, 137 people between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 285 people ages 65 years old and above. The ages of five people are unknown.

There have been 56,601 coronavirus tests across the state, with 6,983 tests in Pima County. About 9 percent of the tests statewide are showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.