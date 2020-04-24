Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 6,000; 1,060 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 6,000 Friday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 6,045, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 266 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19.

Across Pima County, 1,060 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 34 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

302 people ages 65 and older;

153 people between 55 and 64 years old;

206 people between 45 and 54 years old;

375 people between 20 and 44 years old;

21 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for three coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 74 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.

There have been 60,714 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 8.7 percent of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

There are now 266 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona. Those include: