Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 6,500; reach 1,136 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 6,500 Sunday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 6,526, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 275 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19.

Across Pima County, 1,136 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 46 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 334 people ages 65 and older;

• 162 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 220 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 392 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 25 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for three coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 76 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.

There have been 64,811 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 9 percent of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

The 275 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 208 people 65 years old and older;

• 40 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 18 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 9 people between 20 and 44 years old.

The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 6,526, is an increase of 246 cases from Saturday’s count, the state said.

