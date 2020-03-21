Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 100; Pima County at 12

Arizona's known coronavirus cases has reached triple digits, the state health department said Saturday.

Arizona cases are now at 104, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. There are 12 known cases in Pima County.

State officials reported its first known case of COVID-19 in Arizona in late January. The first known death, a man in Maricopa County, was made public on Friday evening.

Health Services says the risk of being infected is “increasing with some areas of heightened risk,” showing Maricopa County, the most populous in the state, is dealing with the most cases, 49.

There are now 14 known cases in Pinal; 11 in Coconino; 10 in Navajo; 3 in Apache; and one each in Santa Cruz, Cochise, Yavapai, Graham, and Yuma counties, according to the state. No cases have been reported in Mohave, La Paz and Greenlee counties.

On Friday, officials said the first confirmed virus death was a man was in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix said in a tweet Saturday that the man was an employee at the Sky Harbor airport. He is said to have had “minimal public interaction” at the airport terminals, the Arizona Republic reported.

Those who may have encountered the man are being contacted by the Maricopa County Health Department.

“Our number one concern right now is this employee’s family and loved ones, their loss is astounding and they are in our thoughts at every moment. While this loss of life is crushing, I also fear it is the first of many devastating blows from this cruel virus,” Gallego said.