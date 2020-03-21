You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 100; Pima County at 12
top story

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 100; Pima County at 12

Coronavirus, COVID 19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

Arizona's known coronavirus cases has reached triple digits, the state health department said Saturday.

Arizona cases are now at 104, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. There are 12 known cases in Pima County.

State officials reported its first known case of COVID-19 in Arizona in late January. The first known death, a man in Maricopa County, was made public on Friday evening.

Health Services says the risk of being infected is “increasing with some areas of heightened risk,” showing Maricopa County, the most populous in the state, is dealing with the most cases, 49.

There are now 14 known cases in Pinal; 11 in Coconino; 10 in Navajo; 3 in Apache; and one each in Santa Cruz, Cochise, Yavapai, Graham, and Yuma counties, according to the state. No cases have been reported in Mohave, La Paz and Greenlee counties.

On Friday, officials said the first confirmed virus death was a man was in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix said in a tweet Saturday that the man was an employee at the Sky Harbor airport. He is said to have had “minimal public interaction” at the airport terminals, the Arizona Republic reported.

Those who may have encountered the man are being contacted by the Maricopa County Health Department.

“Our number one concern right now is this employee’s family and loved ones, their loss is astounding and they are in our thoughts at every moment. While this loss of life is crushing, I also fear it is the first of many devastating blows from this cruel virus,” Gallego said.

For more information about the COVID-19 response in Arizona, see azhealth.gov/COVID19.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Fighting the virus

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing, state health officials say.

People with mild illness are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids and rest.

People with more severe symptoms, are advised to seek health care.

More Online

For more information about the COVID-19 response in Arizona, see azhealth.gov/COVID19.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News