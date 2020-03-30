187 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County; statewide cases top 1,100

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,157 statewide, with 187 in Pima County, Arizona health officials said on Monday.

The statewide case count is an increase from Sunday's total of 919 and Pima County's 153, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

There have been 20 known coronavirus deaths in Arizona, including six in Pima County.

No new information is currently available about the new Pima County cases, but according to the Pima County Health Department website, the first 147 cases included one person between the ages of zero and 17 years old, 53 people between 18 and 40, 56 between 41 and 65, and 32 people ages 66 and above. The ages of five patients are unknown.

According to newly released data on the ADHS website, 16,759 people in Arizona have been tested for coronavirus at private labs and the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. In Pima County, 2,576 people have been tested.

"With widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and increased testing, ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona," the state health department said in a news release on Sunday. "COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be fatal. It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect themselves and their friends and family from this disease."