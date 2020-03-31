You are the owner of this article.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County top 200; nearly 1,300 statewide
From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: Nearly 1,300 cases in Arizona, stay-at-home order series
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now at 1,289, officials said Tuesday.

The statewide case count is an increase from 1,157 on Monday. 

There are 202 confirmed cases in Pima County, up from 187, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services

There have been 24 known coronavirus deaths in Arizona, including six in Pima County.

"With widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and increased testing, ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona," the state health department said in a news release on Sunday. "COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be fatal. It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect themselves and their friends and family from this disease."

According to the Pima County Health Department website, the first 187 cases include one person between the ages of zero and 17 years old, 62 people between 18 and 40, 79 people between 41 and 65, and 40 people ages 66 and above. The ages of five patients are unknown. 

No additional information has been provided about today's newly reported cases.

ADHS says 19,371 people have been tested statewide, with 2,885 tests in Pima County.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Concerned about COVID-19?

