Confucius Institute at University of Arizona closing this summer

UA and the institute’s headquarters each provided $100,000 for the institute’s initial startup. China then provided funding for at least two salaried Chinese instructors, curriculum design and materials as well as additional grant funding.

UA provided no-cost facilities and miscellaneous administrative support for the institute. It also paid $80,800 a year and allocated a total of $630,077 from fiscal years 2014 through 2019, UA said.

In 2013, both entities signed a second agreement that included UA providing annual funds that would not “be less than the amount provided by the Headquarters, in-kind or as otherwise...,” the document said.

Under ScrutinyIn February 2019, the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs found that there was little oversight regarding universities and their institutes, including selecting its teachers and staff.

“Nearly 70% of U.S. schools with a Confucius Institute that received more than $250,000 in one year for Confucius Institutes failed to properly report that information to the Department of Education,” the senate subcommittee reported after an eight-month investigation.

Each institution is now required to report foreign gifts to the federal government by July 31, 2020.