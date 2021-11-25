Conservationists blame cows for endangered plant's near disappearance from San Pedro River

“It’s a water plant, and it needs a pretty steady source of water to survive,” said Amy Belk, program coordinator for the Pima County Native Plant Nursery.

Belk said the nursery successfully cultivates two different clones of the plant for use in several experimental plots throughout the Tucson area. The umbel is pretty easy to grow and transplant, she said. The challenge is finding places in Southern Arizona that still have enough available water to support them.

In October, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Phoenix-based Maricopa Audubon Society sued the Bureau of Land Management for violating the Endangered Species Act by failing to keep trespassing cattle away from the umbel.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson, cites dozens of unresolved complaints about wayward cattle in the conservation area, including several reports from the past few months.

Silver said the cows eat the plants and trample their wetland habitat.

“We’ve found that the core population is essentially gone. In response, the BLM said they ordered some fencing,” he said. “They’re basically refusing to do anything. We don’t really know what else to do.”