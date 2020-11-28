Construction progresses on Tucson's January 8 Memorial

Work is progressing on the January 8 Memorial at downtown’s Presidio Park, which is next to the historic Pima County Courthouse .
Because of COVID-19, Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation is working with county officials and the health department to probably have an almost entirely virtual 10th anniversary ceremony on Jan. 8, 2021, with possibly a limited number of people at the site, said Mark Kimble, a foundation spokesman.
About $3 million was raised by the foundation, which turned the money over to the county for the construction.
In addition, there were in-kind donations of products and services; some funds were also raised for the architectural design and other costs.
The memorial is dedicated to the victims and first responders of the 2011 mass shooting at a “Congress on Your Corner” event outside a local supermarket that injured former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and 12 others and killed six people: Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy Morris, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard and Gabe Zimmerman.
