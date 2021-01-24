Contamination cleanups coming soon for Tucson and Marana groundwater

The construction work is part of a larger effort, costing $3.3 million, that also involves drilling and measuring contaminant levels in monitoring wells in the area, all near D-M. The treatment plant will be located just north of the base, where PFAS compounds were used in firefighting foam from the 1970s until 2017.

In areas north and west of the air base, four city wells and two monitoring wells have been found with PFAS levels exceeding 70 parts per trillion. That's the maximum level the EPA says people should be exposed to in drinking water over a lifetime.

One monitoring well has shown PFAS levels of more than 14,000 parts per trillion. One city well has had PFAS levels of over 2,900 parts per trillion, an ADEQ report shows.

All these city wells have been taken out of service. The entire central wellfield is currently used for drinking only during peak demand periods in the summertime if it's used at all, Tucson Water officials say.

That's because the city today gets most of its drinking water supply from Central Arizona Project water from the Colorado River.