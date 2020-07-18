Contractor building $1.3B border wall in southern Arizona accused of shoddy work in Texas

Owen said she first learned about the rough outline of the wall project near Sasabe in mid-June. Since then, she tried to get more specific answers from Customs and Border Protection officials, resulting in a meeting with several CBP officials at her house on Thursday. After the meeting, she told the Star she was angry the officials were “put in the position to cover up for their higher-ups and the highest up.”

Tommy Fisher, the head of Fisher Sand and Gravel, which is based in North Dakota and has offices in Tempe, told the Star he had an agreement with federal officials not to comment on his company’s border wall contracts in Arizona. The Texas project was privately funded and not part of a government contract.

The worry that the wall by the Rio Grande could crumble from erosion damage is “complete nonsense,” Fisher told the Star. The erosion is “cosmetic” and caused by grass not taking root along one-fifth of the wall. His company fixed the problem and now “everything is in great shape,” he said.

Engineers and hydrologists told ProPublica and the Texas Tribune the wall never should have been built so close to the Rio Grande and when the river rises it will further weaken the wall’s foundation.