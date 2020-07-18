Contractor building $1.3B border wall in Southern Arizona is accused of shoddy work in Texas

In the meantime, Arivaca residents are left wondering what is going to happen to the land they cherish and whether contractors understand the challenges of building in the area.

Standing a stone’s throw from the international border on Thursday, Arivaca residents Eli Buchanan, his father Ken and Julie Rucker talked about their concerns with the wall.

Was the contractor aware the area was riddled with mines and caves, which could be dangerous as the contractor digs foundations or uses explosives to make way for the wall, which a different contractor did a few months ago on the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument?

What will happen when the boulders and trees that often are swept down nearby washes during heavy rains smash against the border wall? Is the Border Patrol going to repair walls in dozens of washes every year?

Would the water pumped to mix concrete for the wall impact their wells, or cut off the water that makes its way to Arivaca and eventually to farms in Marana?

Eli Buchanan worried the wall, and the massive amount of vegetation cleared to build it, would create a “massive eyesore 100 feet wide” that could ruin the views they enjoy, including on the “Sunday Funday” outings they organized prior to the pandemic.