If you go

Raising the Roof for Youth On Their Own 15th Annual Charity Bowling Tournament & Silent Auction

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Where: Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road.

Cost: $300 per team (six bowlers per team).

Festivities at the event include three games of tournament bowling, shoe rental, lunch, a goodie bag, event t-shirt, door prizes and a prize lane featuring prizes such as bicycles, Razor scooters and electronics. A silent auction auction features prizes such as a staycation with a spa package and round of golf for two at the J.W. Marriott Starr Pass; golf packages at the Lodge at Ventana and other courses; and much more.

If you can’t attend the tournament, consider buying a raffle ticket. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and you need not be present to win. The grand prize is a $500 cash; second prize is $400 worth of Amazon gift cards; other prizes include an Apple watch and iPod.

To make a donation for tournament prizes or for more information, registration or raffle tickets, call Dave Metz at 240-9764.

You can also make a donation to Youth On Their Own at yoto.org or by calling 520-293-1136.

YOTO is also a qualifying organization for the the Arizona Tax Credit for Qualifying Charitable Organizations. The tax credit allows a dollar-for-dollar credit of up to $400 for single or head-of-households or $800 for married taxpayers filing jointly on Arizona income taxes. Consult your tax advisor for more information.