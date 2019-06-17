If you have some time to spare, the Arizona Roofing Contractors Association has some pins for you to bowl — all to benefit homeless students who want to graduate from high school.
Dave Metz and a host of volunteers will stage the Raising the Roof for Youth On Their Own 15th Annual Charity Bowling Tournament & Silent Auction on June 29 at Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road.
“This is our way of contributing back to our community and giving kids who are up against it a chance to succeed,” said Metz, chair of the event and a 33-year member of the contractors association, an organization committed to the roofing industry.
Metz said ARCA hopes to raise at least $20,000 at the 50s-themed fundraiser for Youth On Their Own, which provided assistance to 2,045 students during the 2018-2019 school year.
“We served 17% more students last year than the previous year, which had an increase of 13% over the prior year, so we have had significant increases in enrollment over the past two years. We don’t know if this is because there is more need or because more students are aware of us, but we think it is a little of both,” said Bethany Neumann, YOTO director of development.
YOTO provides homeless and near-homeless students in grades sixth through 12th with monthly stipends to encourage good grades and school attendance.
The nonprofit also offers emotional support and assistance with resources for housing, transportation, food and more for students who are away from their homes due to reasons ranging from abuse and issues such as parental incarceration, poverty, abandonment or neglect that may result in placement in foster care.